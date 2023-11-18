Barrage across the Cauvery in Karur district to be completed next year

November 18, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nearly 65% of the construction work on the barrage coming up across the Cauvery at Nanjai Pugalur in Karur district has been completed so far, according to sources in the Water Resources Department.

The barrage, with a storage capacity of 0.8 tmc (thousand million cubic feet), is coming up across the Cauvery between Nanjai Pugalur in Karur district and Anichampalayam in Namakkal district. It is being built at a cost of ₹406 crore. The project will stabilise irrigation on about 1,458 acres of ayacut area of the Vangal channel in Karur district and 2,583 acres of ayacut area of the Mohanur channel in Namakkal district.

The length of the barrage will be 1,056 metres and it will have 73 vents. It has been designed to discharge 3.6 lakh cusecs of water. The barrage would increase infiltration and groundwater recharge in the surrounding areas. It would help meet the water requirement of the Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers (TNPL) Ltd., through an infiltration well, situated about 3.50 km upstream of the barrage. It would benefit about 15 combined drinking water supply schemes in Karur and Namakkal districts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation for the barrage through video conferencing from Chennai in November 2020 and the work began in February 2021. It is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Sources in the department said despite interruption because of heavy rain and heavy discharge in the river, the work had been progressing well and was on course to be completed by the targeted date, provided there was no major interruption.

