Barrage across Kollidam proposed

A new barrage is proposed to be built across the Kollidam between Thoothur in Ariyalur district and Vazhkai in Thanjavur district. The State government has allotted ₹23 lakhs to do a study and and prepare a project report.

On Friday, ‘Thamarai’ S.Rajendran, Government Chief Whip, inspected the site where the barrage is proposed to be built. J.K.N.Ramajayalingam, MLA, K.Satyagopal, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation, D.Rathna, Ariyalur Collector D.Rathna, Dakshinamurthy, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Ariyalur, accompanied him.

The study would be completed in three months and steps would be taken to allot funds for the project by next year, Mr.Rajendran said. The barrage would be built for a length of 1,300 metres and stand three metres in height. It can store about 378 million cubic feet of water. It would help harness about 1,134 million cubic feet of water through three fillings of rain and surplus flow in a year besides irrigating fields dependent on the Ponnaru Canal on the left bank of Kollidam.

The Ponnaru canal, through eight branch canals, has an ayacut of about 4,694 acres in 25 villages in Udayarpalayam and T.Pazhur taluks in Ariyalur district. However, the water has to be diverted to the Ponnaru canal by building a ‘korambu’ (a temporary bund of sand to guide the water from the river). During monsoon season, the korambu would be washed away posing a problem to farmers. It would be overcome with construction of a barrage, as demanded by farmers, he said.

It would also help increase groundwater table considerably thereby helping irrigation using groundwater and drinking water supply. The surplus water can be supplied up to Gangaikondacholapuram to meet drinking water requirement of people. The barrage would provide a connecting road link between Ariyalur and Thanjavur district.

The move to build the barrage comes at a time when farmers have been demanding steps to harness the surplus flow in the Cauvery and the Kollidam. In February, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for construction of a barrage across the Kollidam between Adhanur and Kumaramangalam in Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts to harness surplus flow in the river. The barrage was sanctioned by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the wake of demand for creating additional infrastructure in the State to harness excess flow in the Cauvery and Kollidam during monsoon. The barrage has been sanctioned at a cost of ₹428 crore, including ₹31.35 crore set aside for land acquisition. Another barrage is being proposed to be built across the Cauvery at Nanjai Pugalur in Karur district and a survey is on.