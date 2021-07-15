Barbers’ association seeks waiver of waste collection charge

Members of Tiruchi District Barbers’ Association met Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K. N. Nehru and sought his intervention in waiving off charges levied by the corporation to collect the waste generated at their shops.

The move drew flak from barbers’ associations across the State. “The Corporation wants to charge us for collection and disposal of waste. Similar moves were also made for other commercial establishments,” R. Selvaraj, president, Tiruchi District Barbers’ Association.

However, barbers lost sizeable income for the past two years due to lockdown. “We lost at least 50% of our business, if not more. Customers are still afraid and want to wait before they step out.”

While the civic body had not given any notification yet, association members met Mr. Nehru and sought his intervention in the matter. “On an average, we would be charged around ₹1,000, to be paid once in six months. This is over and above the property tax, licence and other taxes,” he contended.

While they would have considered paying the amount in ordinary times, it was not possible to do so now.

Mr. Selvaraj said the Minister had agreed to discuss the issue with officials. “While we understand that taxes are a form of income for the civic body, they can at least consider reducing it to help us out,” Mr. Selvaraj added.