Bar, Bench should team up for quick disposal of cases: Chief Justice

July 27, 2022 21:21 IST

: The Bar and the Bench should rise as a team to see through quick disposal of cases. This could be attained with the support of the Bar, Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari said on Wednesday.

Senior lawyers should guide the young lawyers as to how to address the court and this would be their greatest help to the institution, to the entire fraternity and to the litigants, Chief Justice Bhandari said while speaking at the 133rd Annual Day celebrations of the Tiruchi Bar Association here.

Honouring 22 senior advocates above the age of 60 years with Life Time Achievement awards on the occasion, he said at times lengthy arguments may not be very necessary which could be curtailed. Now the pressing demand was to be very precise, he said while requesting the senior advocates who were still active and coming to the Bar to guide the young lawyers as to how to address the court.

He urged the junior and young lawyers to take note of how to serve the litigants and for that none else would be a better illustration than the senior advocates who had contributed a lot for the Bar. Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru said that the State government would lend necessary assistance in putting in place basic facilities at the Combined Court Complex at Tiruchi as soon as possible.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, office bearers and members of the Tiruchi Bar Association participated in the function.