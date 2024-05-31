Banners erected to check dumping of waste near water bodies

In a bid to check dumping of solid waste in public places, especially along water bodies, the Tiruchi Corporation has erected banners on vacant land in Odathurai Road warning people against littering.

In recent years, trucks carrying waste from the Gandhi Market and construction units have been dumping the waste near the Cauvery River adjacent to Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway. The area has also turned into a haven for antisocial activities.

In 2022, the civic body retrieved the open space, which had been turned into a mini dump yard. Despite this, indiscriminate dumping of waste continued.

To put an end to the menace permanently, the civic body has now placed a banner warning people against littering and the site is being cleaned. Parking of cars, vans and trucks near the area has been banned. “The locality is under CCTV surveillance, and a hefty penalty will be levied on the offenders. Workers are also involved in night surveillance to check waste pile-ups,” said a senior official.

Last year, the civic body erected barriers on the city stretch of the Koraiyar River near Edamalaipatti Pudur where dumping of waste has been rampant. It had also planned to plant saplings by the side of the riverbank to prevent people from littering. However, the initiative lost steam.

The Corporation has now revived the initiative to erect barriers along water bodies, hoping to improve the clean city rank. Banners and CCTV cameras will also be installed to prevent illegal activities. “Most of the water bodies in the city, except those which are to be converted into recreational spots, will be covered under the drive,” the official added.

Despite awareness and warnings on the part of the authorities on the issue, dumping of solid waste into the riverbeds appears to be a never-ending issue. Some of the major water bodies, such as Mavadikulam, have already been converted into a landfill with the public dumping debris, plastic and other waste.

