ADVERTISEMENT

Banned tobacco substances smuggled in a car seized at Thuraiyur

Published - October 29, 2024 07:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Banned tobacco substances weighing 575 kg were seized from a car at Palakkarai in Thuraiyur on Monday night.  Based on information, the police personnel intercepted the Andhra Pradesh registration vehicle at Palakkarai, said police sources.

The banned tobacco substances were found being smuggled in the car to Tiruchi from Bengaluru.  Two persons in the car P. Ramaram, 38, and S. Manohar, 29, both hailing from Rajasthan were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The car was seized. The Thuraiyur police have registered a case. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US