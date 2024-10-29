Banned tobacco substances smuggled in a car seized at Thuraiyur

Banned tobacco substances weighing 575 kg were seized from a car at Palakkarai in Thuraiyur on Monday night. Based on information, the police personnel intercepted the Andhra Pradesh registration vehicle at Palakkarai, said police sources.

The banned tobacco substances were found being smuggled in the car to Tiruchi from Bengaluru. Two persons in the car P. Ramaram, 38, and S. Manohar, 29, both hailing from Rajasthan were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The car was seized. The Thuraiyur police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.