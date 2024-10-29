Banned tobacco substances smuggled in a car seized at Thuraiyur

Banned tobacco substances weighing 575 kg were seized from a car at Palakkarai in Thuraiyur on Monday night. Based on information, the police personnel intercepted the Andhra Pradesh registration vehicle at Palakkarai, said police sources.

The banned tobacco substances were found being smuggled in the car to Tiruchi from Bengaluru. Two persons in the car P. Ramaram, 38, and S. Manohar, 29, both hailing from Rajasthan were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The car was seized. The Thuraiyur police have registered a case.