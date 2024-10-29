GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Banned tobacco substances smuggled in a car seized at Thuraiyur

Published - October 29, 2024 07:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Banned tobacco substances weighing 575 kg were seized from a car at Palakkarai in Thuraiyur on Monday night.  Based on information, the police personnel intercepted the Andhra Pradesh registration vehicle at Palakkarai, said police sources.

The banned tobacco substances were found being smuggled in the car to Tiruchi from Bengaluru.  Two persons in the car P. Ramaram, 38, and S. Manohar, 29, both hailing from Rajasthan were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The car was seized. The Thuraiyur police have registered a case. 

Published - October 29, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.