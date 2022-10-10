Tiruchirapalli

Banned tobacco products seized

 A police team on Monday seized 20 gunny bags containing banned tobacco products which were being illegally transported on a two-wheeler and arrested a 33-year-old man in this connection. 

A police press release said the team was carrying out vehicle checks near the Iyyappan Temple in Cantonment area when they stopped a two-wheeler rider on suspicion. The team found banned tobacco substances in gunny bags and boxes and confiscated the contraband and the two-wheeler. 

The value of the seized substance was put at ₹2 lakh. The two-wheeler rider P. Jayaraman (33) of Puthur who was illegally transporting the contraband on the vehicle was arrested and later sent for remand, the release added. 


