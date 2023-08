August 04, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Thanjavur Corporation officials have seized banned plastic products and fined the shop owners who used them. According to a civic body release, surprise raids were conducted at Kizhavasal and Iyyankadai Street areas on Friday and around 500 kilograms of banned polythene bags were seized. A total fine of ₹10,000 was slapped on the shop owners, the release added.