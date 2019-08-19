Banking performance reviewed

A consultation exercise to make banking operations citizen-centric was organised by the Regional Office, Canara Bank, here recently.

The aim of the exercise involving all the 52 branches coming under the Canara Bank, Regional Office, Thanjavur, was to generate ideas and review the performance of branches and their alignment with national priorities. The branch representatives were asked to review their performances. They were also encouraged to deliberate on issues faced by the banking sector and indicate strategies to solve the same. The two-day meet focused on ways to increase credit to various sectors, enhance the use of technology to bring about innovation so as to make banking citizen-centric and to be more responsive to the needs of senior citizens, farmers, small industrialists, entrepreneurs, students and women.

Similar meetings were conducted by the Indian Overseas Bank at its Regional Office at Thanjavur and by the Indian Bank at its Regional Office at Kumbakonam.