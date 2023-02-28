Bank notices add fuel to agitation of sugarcane cultivators

February 28, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Sugarcane growers on a relay ‘agitation for justice’ at Thirumandankudi in Thanjavur district for the past three months have reportedly received fresh notices from the banks.

A few days ago, the cane cultivators who were attached to the private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi received notices from the banks directing them to repay the loan availed in their name or face legal action.

Their main demand was that they be relieved of the ₹300 crore loan burden ‘thrust’ on them by the previous mill management in connivance with the bankers.

When tripartite talks in connection with this demand were held in the past to ensure a smooth transition of ownership from the old management to the new management, which had acquired the mill ownership in view of an order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal based on an application filed by the consortium of banks headed by the State Bank of India, the agitating farmers were assured that the banks would not issue notices to them until the ‘loan repayment’ issue was settled.

Meanwhile, the new management is said to have succeeded in its efforts to get ‘cane areas’ allocated to it by the Department of Sugar based on ‘consent letters’ obtained by the district administration from a set of farmers.

The agitating cultivators, who were already aggrieved by the allotment of an altogether new cane area to the mill were annoyed on receiving fresh notices from the banks recently. Hence they staged a demonstration in front of a nationalised bank at Papanasam on February 27 while continuing with their relay agitation near the Thirumandankudi private sugar mill premises.