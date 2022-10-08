Bank not to issue fresh notices to cane cultivators: Collector

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has assured that no fresh notices will be served to the cane cultivators attached to the erstwhile private sugar mill at Thirumandakudi until a solution is thrashed out between the bank and the new management which had taken over the administration of the defunct mill over the loans availed by the former management.

Giving this assurance at the tripartite meeting held here on October 7, the Collector instructed the cane cultivators to form a seven-member committee by themselves and authorise the committee to take part in the meeting of farmers, bankers and the new management of the defunct private mill at Thirumandakudi to sort of the issue of the previous management availing loans in the name of farmers and leaving the loans unpaid.

Participating in the meeting held on Friday, the cane cultivating farmers have demanded that the overdue cane cost for the years from 2016 to 2018 and the incentives released by the Central and State governments for sugarcane for the years from 2014 to 2018 should be paid to them with interest and the legal proceedings initiated by the banks to recover the unpaid loans taken in the names of farmers by the previous management should be withdrawn.

Demanding that the new management should commence the operation of the mill only after all the overdue amounts were released to them, the farmers insisted that the cane cost should be disbursed by the mill management within a fortnight of the supply of canes.

The representatives from the new management have claimed that efforts have been initiated to disburse the outstanding amounts to the farmers in four instalments as per the Court’s direction. Hitherto, the first instalment of the overdue amount has been disbursed to 2,465 farmers out of 7,452 cane cultivators and as far as the disbursement of overdue incentive amount, the first instalment has been released to 2,170 out of 5,047 cultivators who were eligible to receive the amount, they added.