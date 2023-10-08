Bank forum urges Centre to abandon outsourcing

October 08, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Association of Former Central Committee Members of the State Bank of India Staff Union on Sunday urged the Centre to fill vacancies in SBI and other public sector banks.

In a resolution passed at its general body meeting in Tiruchi, the Association said the Central government in a recent session of the Parliament stated that most of the existing vacancies in SBI and other banks were filled. The truth was hidden by suppressing the real facts. Most banks struggled to carry out their banking operation due to an acute shortage of employees.

The issue was being managed by outsourcing method. Young and talented workers were being posted at banks by outsourcing methods with a paltry salary. It was against the spirit of labour welfare and law. Hence, the Centre should immediately stop the practice of employing workers at public sector banks by outsourcing method.

Another resolution said the SBI had achieved a spectacular increase in profit in recent years. Claiming it was because of the dedicated service of the former SBI officers and employees, the union said the SBI should come forward to pay the health insurance premium of them. Similarly, steps should be taken to ensure quality medicine at bank dispensaries.

S.P. Raman, president of the union, presided over the meeting.