Bank accounts of nine drug peddlers frozen

June 19, 2022 18:49 IST

Tiruchi City Police have frozen bank accounts of nine peddlers who were selling ganja in Cantonment police station limits and have frozen the bank accounts of some people involved in the illegal act.

A police press release said measures have been taken to eliminate sale of ganja in the city. Habitual peddlers would be detained under Goondas Act. Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan has instructed his subordinates s to take action against those involved in the sale of ganja and freeze their bank accounts and their properties.

