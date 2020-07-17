Bangles trader arrested

17 July 2020 18:24 IST

TIRUVARUR

The All Women Police, Nannilam arrested a bangles trader on Friday on the charge of sexually harassing a 7-year-old girl.

The accused, Kathiresan (45) of Vadakandam hamlet had allegedly harassed the girl who was playing near her house on Thursday morning. Later the girl had informed her parents about the incident.

Kathiresan was nabbed by the girl’s parents and villagers and handed over to the police who booked him under POCSO Act and remanded him on Friday.