Bangladeshi student found dead in NIT-T hostel

TIRUCHI

09 January 2022 22:06 IST

A 20-year-old student from Bangladesh, pursuing engineering course at the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, allegedly ended his life in the hostel room on Saturday evening.

Police gave the name of the deceased as B. Sourav Sen, a second year B.Tech student of Computer Science. Police sources said no suicide note was recovered from his hostel room. The hostel mates of Sourav apparently got suspicious as there was no response from his room as it was bolted from inside. The door was broken open and the student was found dead. The body was sent to the Thuvakudi Government Hospital for post mortem. Police sources said information about Sourav's death had been conveyed to his parents.

The exact reason for the student to allegedly end his life was under investigation, although it was suspected that he had not written the exams well. Forensic experts inspected the spot. The Thuvakudi police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline ‘104’ and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.