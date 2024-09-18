GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bandh over electricity tariff hike disrupts normal life in Karaikal

Published - September 18, 2024 06:58 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Karaikal town streets wear a deserted look with shops closed due to bandh on Wednesday

Karaikal town streets wear a deserted look with shops closed due to bandh on Wednesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day-long bandh organised by INDIA bloc parties in protest against the recent electricity tariff hike and the proposed privatisation of the power sector disrupted normal life in Karaikal on Wednesday. The strike saw shops closed and private transport services suspended.

The bandh was called to oppose the ‘steep’ increase in electricity charges introduced by the Puducherry government. During the protest, more than 100 people were detained by the police.

Former Minister R. Kamalakannan declared the bandh a ‘total success,’ citing widespread public support and urging the government to reconsider the tariff hike.

Amongst other revised tariff, the electricity tariff for households has increased from 40 paise to 75 paise per unit, causing widespread discontent, he added.

Published - September 18, 2024 06:58 pm IST

