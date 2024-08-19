Bandh observed at Papanadu condemning gangrape of woman

A dawn-to-dusk bandh was observed at Papanadu in Orathanadu Taluk in Thanjavur district on Monday seeking speedy justice to the victim of a gangrape reported under Papanadu police station limits last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, the 22-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four persons, including a juvenile, last week at a farm at Papanadu. When the victim approached the Papanadu police to lodge a complaint, her complaint was not initially entertained by the Sub-inspector of Police, Surya, who was on duty when the woman approached the police.

Subsequently, the Papanadu police took the complaint on file and arrested Kavidasan, 25, of Therkkukottai, Diwakar, 27, Praveen, 20, and a 17-year-old boy. The juvenile was sent to the Borstal School.

As the news about the SI refusing to accept the complaint spread, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, Ziaul Haque, who had transferred the woman SI to the Armed Reserve Police earlier, placed her under suspension on Monday.

Meanwhile, the public and traders observed a bandh at Papanadu on Monday demanding speedy justice for the gangrape victim and urging the police to ensure a safe and secure living environment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.