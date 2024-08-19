GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bandh observed at Papanadu condemning gangrape of woman

Published - August 19, 2024 06:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A dawn-to-dusk bandh was observed at Papanadu in Orathanadu Taluk in Thanjavur district on Monday seeking speedy justice to the victim of a gangrape reported under Papanadu police station limits last week.

According to official sources, the 22-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four persons, including a juvenile, last week at a farm at Papanadu. When the victim approached the Papanadu police to lodge a complaint, her complaint was not initially entertained by the Sub-inspector of Police, Surya, who was on duty when the woman approached the police.

Subsequently, the Papanadu police took the complaint on file and arrested Kavidasan, 25, of Therkkukottai, Diwakar, 27, Praveen, 20, and a 17-year-old boy. The juvenile was sent to the Borstal School.

As the news about the SI refusing to accept the complaint spread, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, Ziaul Haque, who had transferred the woman SI to the Armed Reserve Police earlier, placed her under suspension on Monday.

Meanwhile, the public and traders observed a bandh at Papanadu on Monday demanding speedy justice for the gangrape victim and urging the police to ensure a safe and secure living environment.

