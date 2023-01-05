Banana Sakthi production unit inaugurated

January 05, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Srirangam Banana Farmers Producers Company, promoted under the Vazhndhu Kattuvom Scheme, has begun to commercially produce Banana Sakthi, a micro nutrient for banana crop developed by the ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), Tiruchi.

The farmers producers company (FPC), which counts about 1,200 banana growers as its members, was sanctioned a grant of ₹9.19 lakh under the business innovation fund of the Vazhndhu Kattuvom Scheme for manufacturing Banana Sakthi, after signing a memorandum of understanding with NRCB for technology transfer. Five members of the FPC have also undergone training at the NRCB in the first phase.

The FPC has established a production unit at the Primary Processing Centre for Banana, run by the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business at Thiruchendurai in Tiruchi district.

On Thursday, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar formally declared open the unit and also inaugurated the first sale.

Apart from supplying the micro nutrient to its members, the company also plans to sell it to other banana growers.

S. Devanathan, Project Director, Mahalir Thittam, K.I. Aaron Joshva Rusewelt, District Executive Officer, Vazhndhu Kattuvom Scheme, members and office bearers of Srirangam Banana FPC and other officials were present.