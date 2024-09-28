Banana research centre holds meet to promote Tiruchi as export hub for agricultural products

Measures required to promote Tiruchi as an international hub for export of agricultural produce were discussed at an interactive meeting held at ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) and Tamil Nadu Agricultural Food Processing and Export Promotion Corporation (TNAPEx) here on Friday.

Developing a robust infrastructure, ways to enhance export, and strengthening cooperation among institutions to create sustainable export opportunities, especially to the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Australia other than the traditional markets in East and West Asian countries were among the key issues discussed at the meeting.

K. Alagusundaram, Chief Executive Officer, TNAPEx, underlined the importance of identifying exportable and demand-driven agricultural products to achieve the State government’s goal of $1 trillion economy by 2030. He asked the exporters to follow the compliance procedures for various commodities for newer markets. He elaborated the government initiatives such as promotion of cluster-based export hubs, irradiation, and nano-processing facilities to promote exports from the delta region.

R. Selvarajan, Director, NRCB, said the scope for exporting both traditional and GI banana varieties could be explored. Agricultural exports should move from being rice-centric to other demand-based niche commodities, he said.

Airport’s capacity

G. Gopalakrishnan, Director, Tiruchi International Airport, appealed to exporters to utilise the air cargo facilities available at the airport. The airport handled about 600 tonnes of agricultural product exports every month. The runway at the airport needed to be expanded to handle wide-bodied aircraft and cargo carriers to enhance export of agricultural products, he said.

The comparative and strategic advantage enjoyed by Tiruchi with promising export potential of new rice varieties was highlighted by C. Vanniarajan, Dean, Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College & Research Institute while E. Somasundaram, Director of Agri Business Development, TNAU, Coimbatore, elaborated on the retort technology for extending the shelf life of agricultural products to up to three years. He focussed on the training and incubation facilities available at TNAU.

G. Ajeethan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Banana Growers Federation (TNBGF), said there was a need for certified pack houses and raising awareness on issues such as insurance awareness, rules, and regulations for phyto-sanitation and quarantine for various agri products in vernacular languages.

Heads of various other educational and government institutions put forward their views at the meeting. Representatives of exporters of agro-products, entrepreneurs, farmers, and producers organisations attended the meeting, according to a NRCB press release.

