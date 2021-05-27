Banana plantations damaged in Alangudi taluk

Pudukottai

27 May 2021 17:15 IST

Strong winds that accompanied the rain on Tuesday destroyed several banana plantations in various villages in Alangudi taluk in the district.

An official of the Horticulture Department said banana plantations were damaged in Vadakadu, Alangadu, Mangadu, Pullanviduthi and Keezhathur villages owing to sudden downpour accompanied by heavy winds.

The official said the extent of damage caused to the plantations in the affected villages was being assessed jointly by field-level Horticulture and Revenue Department officials. After assessment a preliminary report would be submitted to the department higher ups for onward submission to the District Collector.

Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan inspected the affected fields at Vadakadu and Keezhathur villages on Wednesday to get a first hand account of the damages caused to the banana plantations and consoled the affected farmers. District Revenue Officer P. V. Saravanan, officials of Revenue and Horticulture departments accompanied the Minister.