Banana cultivators told to insure their crop within a week

The last date for insuring the banana crop in Aavur hamlet range in Valangaiman Taluk is September 15.

In a press release, Joint Director (Agriculture), Tiruvarur district, Sivakumar said the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PM Crop Insurance scheme) for the kharif season-2021 would be implemented by Agriculture Insurance Company of India in Tiruvarur district.

Banana cultivators aspiring to insure their crop under PMFBY should remit a premium of ₹3180 per acre. They could remit the premium while availing the crop loan through cooperative institutions, or by submitting relevant documents at the cooperative or banking institutions along with the premium if they took up cultivation with personal funds.

Further details could be had from the Assistant Director (Horticulture) – 84893-64388 or from the Assistant Horticulture Officer – 79757-31586, Valangaiman Block.