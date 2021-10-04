Banana arrivals pick up at Kattuputhur auction

TIRUCHI

04 October 2021 19:09 IST

Arrivals at the weekly banana auction conducted under the auspices of the Tiruchirapalli Market Committee at the Regulated Market at Kattuputhur in the district is gradually picking up after a dip in recent weeks.

On Monday, about 38 tonnes of banana brought in by about 85 farmers were traded at the auction, according to sources in the market committee functioning under the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business.

About 1,272 bunches of banana were sold for ₹1.44 lakh with eight traders participating in the auction to buy the fruit.

According to the sources, the arrivals were good during August, but came down subsequently. However, with the festival season, they are expected to pick up again.

Banana varieities such as karpooravalli, rasthali, elaichi and poovan are largely traded at the auction.

The sources also indicate that efforts are being made to attract traders to resume auctions at the Integrated Market Complex for Banana at Thiruchendurai in the district.