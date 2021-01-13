No entry to tourism spots

On January 15, 16 and 17 to check spread of COVID-19

The district administration has announced that the public would not be allowed in all tourism spots during Pongal holidays on January 15, 16 and 17.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A press release said visitors throng tourism spots like Tropical Butterfly Conservatory, Mukkombu and Puliancholai during the Pongal holidays. The lockdown was in place since March with some curbs. Collector S. Sivarasu has asked the public to adhere to precautionary measures.