‘Ban on visit to Velankanni’

The district administration has advised devotees against visiting Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health at Velankanni for its annual feast in view of the pandemic situation.

Pointing out that prohibitory orders were in force due to rising cases of COVID-19, Collector Praveen P. Nair said visitors had been banned from visiting the shrine for the festival this year. The shrine management had made arrangements for web streaming and live telecast of the festival.

He urged people to extend their cooperation.