Ban on public display of Ganesh idols hits artisans

Tiruchi

02 September 2021 19:19 IST

With Vinayaka Chathurthi just round the corner, artisans who spend at least six months making Ganesha idols say they are yet to make any sales. The ban on public display of the idols has ruined their business for the second consecutive year, they said.

In a small make-shift settlement near Kollidam Checkpost, many are busy giving finishing touches to idols of various sizes. At least 100 families in Tiruchi and Perambalur depend on these idols to earn a living. However, the COVID-19 lockdown has played spoilsport with their livelihood, the artisans rue.

Advertising

Advertising

R. Jaishankar is a second-generation sculptor. His mother and father used to make idols for Vinayaka Chathurthi, and even kolu dolls for Navaratri. After the demise of his father, Jaishankar took over the business. However, times have changed, he said. “Four or five years ago, this road would be blocked by small trucks and vehicles a week ahead of Vinayaka Chathurthi. Retail vendors would compete to purchase idols from us and we could name our price. Now, I have at least 50,000 idols waiting to be sold but no takers,” he said.

The artisans work for a period of six months and have to earn a living to sustain them for the remaining six months of a year within two days, he said. The sculptors would make idols ranging from two to twenty feet in height while some customers would also place customised orders to suit their needs. “At least four idols worth ₹20,000 each which we made last year is still languishing in our backyard. This year, we made only small idols, but that too, isn't selling,” he said.

The cost to make these idols too have skyrocketed, he said. One truckload of clay costs ₹2,500. “Along with firewood to bake the idols, paint and other overheads, we spend at least ₹1 lakh. Access to clay too has become rare,” he said.

Artisans who use chemicals and model idols using Plaster of Paris (PoP) are a huge competition to their business. “One sack of PoP costs ₹300. The material is harmful to the environment but the idols made from it look better,” he said.

The sculptors have sought the intervention of the district authorities to help them procure clay regularly and also provide them with a compensatory amount for the loss of business for the last two years.

“My entire family depends on this work. We do not know any other skills and cannot take it up now,” Mr. Jaishankar said.