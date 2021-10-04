Ban on holy dip in sea on Mahalaya Amavasya

The district administration has prohibited people from gathering at Kodiyakarai in Manamelkudi taluk in the district on October 5 and 6 in connection with Mahalaya Amasvaya.

The public will not be allowed at Saanthaar Amman sannithi and other important places of worship in the district on the two days, Collector Kavitha Ramu said in a press release here on Monday.

The move has been taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 since there is a high possibility of people congregating in large numbers at Kodiyakarai to take a holy dip in the sea and perform rituals for their ancestors on Mahalaya Amavasaya.

The Nagapattinam district administration has also announced a ban on devotees taking a holy dip at beaches in the district on October 5 and 6.