Ban on heavy vehicles on road overbridge in Tiruchi

Movement of heavy vehicles has been barred on the road overbridge on Salai Road near Fort railway station in the city.
The Corporation has completed temporary repair works on the approach road of the bridge, which suffered heavy erosion during rain last month. The eroded portion has been reinforced with hundreds of sandbags and casuarina poles.
Though the damage was initially considered to be minor, it was later found to be unfit for traffic. Hence, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian ordered closure of the bridge for temporary restoration work.
The Corporation has now decided to reopen the bridge for small vehicles such as cars, two-wheelers and autorickshaws. In order to prevent the entry of heavy vehicles such as buses and lorries, iron bars have been put up across the road.
Heavy vehicles can not be allowed on the bridge as the approach road has suffered major damage, Mr. Sivasubramanian said.
There is no option other than to construct a new RoB and approach roads. Till then, heavy vehicles will not be permitted. The question of diverting heavy vehicles does not arise at the moment as bus services have been grounded. Once bus services resume, they will be diverted via Karur Bypass Road to reach Chathiram Bus Stand from Thillai Nagar and Woraiyur and in the return direction.
A proposal, sent to the State government to transfer Salai Road in the city from the Corporation to State Highways, is under consideration. A scheme for a new road with ROB can be drawn up based on the outcome of the proposal, he added.
