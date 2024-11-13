ADVERTISEMENT

Ban on flying drones on CM’s convoy route

Published - November 13, 2024 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has imposed a ban on operation of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles along the convoy routes of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is scheduled to take part in functions in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts, after landing at Tiruchi airport on Thursday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, in a statement, said the Chief Minister would reach Tiruchi from Chennai by air on Thursday evening. He would return to Tiruchi on Friday after taking part in the government functions. As part of security measures, a ban had been imposed on flying drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles on the convoy routes of the Chief Minister. It would be in force on Thursday and Friday.

