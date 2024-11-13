 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ban on flying drones on CM’s convoy route

Published - November 13, 2024 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has imposed a ban on operation of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles along the convoy routes of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is scheduled to take part in functions in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts, after landing at Tiruchi airport on Thursday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, in a statement, said the Chief Minister would reach Tiruchi from Chennai by air on Thursday evening. He would return to Tiruchi on Friday after taking part in the government functions. As part of security measures, a ban had been imposed on flying drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles on the convoy routes of the Chief Minister. It would be in force on Thursday and Friday.

Published - November 13, 2024 06:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.