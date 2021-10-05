Ban on bathing at Amma Mandapam

TIRUCHI

05 October 2021 17:39 IST

The Tiruchi district administration has banned people from congregating at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat and other places along the Cauvery to perform rituals and take a holy dip on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya on October 6.

Collector S. Sivarasu said the ban had been imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 and urged people to extend their cooperation.

Advertising

Advertising