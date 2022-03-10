Balanced lifestyle key to renal health

World Kidney Day stresses on exercise, low-sodium diet and hydration to keep the organs functioning normally

World Kidney Day being observed at the K.A.P Visawanathan Government Medical College and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Creating greater awareness about renal health and a balanced lifestyle was the subject of a public meeting organised on the occasion of World Kidney Day at the Department of Nephrology, K.A.P. Viswanathan Government Medical College in Tiruchi on Thursday.

The day’s theme was ‘Bridge the Knowledge Gap to Better Kidney Care.’

In her address, M. Vanitha, Dean of the college, spoke on the need for regular check-ups, especially for those who have high blood pressure and diabetes.

“High blood pressure and diabetes can lead to renal malfunction. It is important for such patients to have their kidney function tested once in three months, to ensure that the creatinine and urea levels are maintained at their optimum level. Regular exercise, drinking of at least two to three litres of water daily, low-sodium diet and avoiding processed food are essential for a healthy kidney,” said Dr. Vanitha.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) has been giving renal treatments to the public under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme. According to a statement, besides dialysis, two patients have availed Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) at the hospital, and three persons have undergone kidney transplant surgery recently.

The awareness talk was followed by a question-and-answer session with the public related to renal issues.