June 29, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Id-Ul-Azha (Bakrid), the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated with usual gaiety in Tiruchi and other central districts on Thursday.

The festival symbolises Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son. The Id also marks the completion of Haj pilgrimage.

Special Khutba prayers were held in various mosques in the central region in which a large number of Muslims took part. A large congregation offered prayers at the Idgah grounds at Cantonment and Uzhavar Sandhai ground at Thennur in Tiruchi in the morning.

The Imams who led the prayers spoke on the significance of Bakrid and Haj. Special ‘dua’ was recited for world peace and communal harmony at the end of the prayers.

Muslims in large numbers offered prayers at public grounds and mosques in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapatinam, Karaikal, Pudukottai, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts.

