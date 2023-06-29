ADVERTISEMENT

Bakrid celebrated with religious fervour

June 29, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Muslims offer prayer on the occasion of Bakrid at Idgah Grounds in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

Id-Ul-Azha (Bakrid), the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated with usual gaiety in Tiruchi and other central districts on Thursday.

The festival symbolises Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son. The Id also marks the completion of Haj pilgrimage.

Special Khutba prayers were held in various mosques in the central region in which a large number of Muslims took part. A large congregation offered prayers at the Idgah grounds at Cantonment and Uzhavar Sandhai ground at Thennur in Tiruchi in the morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imams who led the prayers spoke on the significance of Bakrid and Haj. Special ‘dua’ was recited for world peace and communal harmony at the end of the prayers.

Muslims in large numbers offered prayers at public grounds and mosques in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapatinam, Karaikal, Pudukottai, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US