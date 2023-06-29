HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bakrid celebrated with religious fervour

June 29, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Muslims offer prayer on the occasion of Bakrid at Idgah Grounds in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Muslims offer prayer on the occasion of Bakrid at Idgah Grounds in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

Id-Ul-Azha (Bakrid), the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated with usual gaiety in Tiruchi and other central districts on Thursday.

The festival symbolises Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son. The Id also marks the completion of Haj pilgrimage.

Special Khutba prayers were held in various mosques in the central region in which a large number of Muslims took part. A large congregation offered prayers at the Idgah grounds at Cantonment and Uzhavar Sandhai ground at Thennur in Tiruchi in the morning.

The Imams who led the prayers spoke on the significance of Bakrid and Haj. Special ‘dua’ was recited for world peace and communal harmony at the end of the prayers.

Muslims in large numbers offered prayers at public grounds and mosques in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapatinam, Karaikal, Pudukottai, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.