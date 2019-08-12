Bakrid celebrated with gaiety in central region

Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated with usual gaiety in Tiruchi and other central districts on Monday.

Prayers were held in various mosques in the districts in which a large number of Muslims took part.

A large congregation of Muslims offered prayers at Idgah maidan in Cantonment in the city in the morning.

Prayers were also held in Palakkarai N.M. Panch Minar mosque, Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai grounds, Fort Idgah maidan, Hazrath Natharvali Dargah mosque, NSB Road, Hassan Bagh mosque and Chowk Big Mosque.

Special ‘duas’' was recited for peace and communal harmony.

According to reports received here, a large number of Muslims took part in the special prayers conducted in different mosques in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.