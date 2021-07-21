Bakrid celebrated with fervour

TIRUCHI

21 July 2021 20:06 IST

Muslims across the central region celebrated Bakrid in a sombre manner keeping in mind COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The festival of sacrifice is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

According to the Quran, Bakrid is celebrated to commemorate Prophet Abraham’s faithfulness to God. During the celebrations, Muslims practise the act of Qurbani, which involves an act of sacrifice and distribution of meat to family members and the needy.

The festival also marks the end of the annual Haj pilgrimage to the holy town of Mecca.

Muslims visited mosques and gathered in small groups at their homes along with family members.

“We had to keep in mind the COVID-19 protocol as some of us had tested positive and recovered recently. However, the spirit of Eid was palpable,” a resident of Thillai Nagar said.

The price of goats had shot up due to COVID-19 restrictions affecting transport through State borders, he added.