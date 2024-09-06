Bajaj Engineering Skills Training Centre opened in SASTRA to train students

Providing skill training in mainstream education will enrich the knowledge economy and boost manufacturing, N.S. Kalsi, former Chairperson, National Council for Vocational Education and Training, said here on Friday.

Inaugurating the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) Centre for upskilling youth in core engineering areas at the SASTRA Deemed University, Mr. Kalsi underlined the importance of churning out skilled manufacturing talent to ensure India’s rise in global manufacturing sector.

With world class lab set up and modules created by senior leaders and engineers of Bajaj Auto, BEST at SASTRA would aim to skill engineering graduates and diploma holders from tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns in contemporary and evolving technologies to enhance their employability.

Bajaj Auto will expand the BEST programme, its flagship CSR initiative, to 15 centres with a capacity to train more than 10,000 engineering or diploma graduates every year and has committed to spend about ₹350 crore towards the project over the next three years, said Ravi Kyran Ramasamy, Chief Human Resources Officer, Bajaj Auto Ltd.

The BEST Centre is equipped with state-of-the-art training facilities in advanced manufacturing technologies. About 150 students would undergo training in the first batch. The BEST programme at SASTRA has been approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) as an equivalent to the internship semester credits for engineering students. The course is accessible to students from socially and economically weaker sections through scholarships, according to a SASTRA release.

Over 15 industry partners such as TVS, Brakes India, Belrise Industries, M.M. Forgings, India Pistons, H.L. Mando, and Janatics have submitted letters of intent to not only recruit the trained graduates but engage with BEST for their workforce upskilling, the release added.

S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA, and G. Sudhakar, Vice-President, CSR – Bajaj Auto, spoke.