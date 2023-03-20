Bail pleas of five supporters of Minister Nehru dismissed

March 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The bail pleas of five supporters of Minister K.N. Nehru, who were arrested recently on charges of barging into the Sessions Court police station and attacking the supporters of DMK Rajya Sabha Member Tiruchi N.Siva, were dismissed by a Judicial Magistrate Court here on Monday.

Tiruchi Corporation councillors Khajamalai Vijay, T. Muthuselvam and V.Ramadoss, besides Andhanallur union president Durairaj and DMK Ponnagar representative Tirupathi were arrested. They were all lodged in the Central Prison here after a case under various IPC sections was booked against them at the Sessions Court police station.

Sources said the five accused had separately filed bail pleas which came up for hearing before the Judicial Magistrate Court - II. After hearing both sides, the court dismissed the bail pleas of the five accused. The supporters of DMK MP Tiruchi had waved black flags at Minister Nehru when he came to inaugurate a badminton court at Tiruchi recently triggering a retaliatory attack by Mr. Nehru’s loyalists.