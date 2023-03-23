HamberMenu
Bail plea of arrested supporters of Minister Nehru dismissed again

March 23, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The bail pleas of five supporters of Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru who were arrested recently on charges of barging into the Sessions Court police station here and attacking the supporters of DMK Rajya Sabha Member Tiruchi Siva were dismissed again by the Judicial Magistrate Court - II here on Thursday. 

The same Court had dismissed the bail plea of the five accused a few days ago after hearing both sides. The arrested accused are Tiruchi Corporation Councillors Khajamalai Vijay, T. Muthuselvam and V. Ramadoss besides Andhanallur union president Durairaj and DMK Ponnagar representative Tirupathi. A case under various IPC sections was booked against the five accused who were all lodged in the Central Prison here in connection with carrying out the attack besides pushing aside a woman constable inside the police station. 

