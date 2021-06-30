Use-and-throw plastic carry bags back in use

Use of non biodegradable plastics continues unchecked in many parts of the city, notwithstanding the periodic inspections conducted by officials at shops and commercial establishments.

While some of the commercial establishments have switched over to biodegradable carry bags, most of the vendors, including vegetable and flower vendors, continue to hand over their products in non bio degradable plastic bags. It is not uncommon to find flowers and vegetables packed in such carry bags being kept on display in shops for sale.

The indiscriminate use of the non degradable plastic carry bags is more evident in the clogged drains and the solid waste lying uncleared on the roadside. With the Tiruchi Corporation removing garbage bins from public places, plastic waste forms a major part of the solid waste found dumped on the roadside in the city.

“Use of use and throw plastic products seem to have increased drastically during the pandemic period. Although officials had been conducting checks, seizing plastic products and imposing fine, plastic products have come back into widespread use as the action seemed to have slowed down now. People are using such products freely and dumping the discarded products in public places,” observed K.C.Neelamegam, State Advisor, Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam.

In a representation to the state government pressing for the strict enforcement of the ban on non biodegradable plastics, he said lack of awareness among the public and concern for environment among the traders is aggravating the situation. He regretted that nobody seemed to be bothered about the impact on environment, especially water courses, caused by the indiscriminate use of banned plastics.

While officials say that they conduct periodic checks, a section of traders contend that they use the plastic bags due to lack of alternatives and public demand. “How can they stop using the carry bags as long as the product is being manufactured and available in the market. There is no other alternative. At least they should come up with an alternative packing material,” says a flower vendor in Srirangam who complains over the uncleared garbage at Sathara Veedhi in Srirangam. Garbage dumped from the locality piles up and is cleared only once a month, he says pointing to a solid waste uncleared.