Bad roads haunt residents at Anbil Nagar

Rain-ravaged Wireless Road at Anbil Nagar near Tiruchi airport on Sunday.

07 November 2021 19:31 IST

TIRUCHI

Roads of Anbil Nagar on Wireless Road near Tiruchi airport are in bad shape. The various streets in the locality were dug up to lay underground sewer lines, which ruined the state of the roads. After the recent rains, the roads have turned unmotorable.

The people struggle to travel to and from their homes as the streets dug up by the civic body to relay underground drainage system lines eight months ago are yet to be completed or closed properly.

In some streets, residents park their vehicles away from their houses, as they cannot navigate the streets. "It has become a huge problem. We have raised complaints to several authorities but nobody has paid any heed," a resident said.

Large houses and even some complexes are coming up in the area, and vehicles carrying construction equipment often get stuck in the potholes and slush on the road and retrieving them becomes a great difficulty.

Speaking to The Hindu, another resident said that his two children study at a school in the locality. However, due to the state of the roads, they are unable to attend school.

"The children usually walk to school, but now it is not possible as one cannot walk, or ride their vehicle on these paths," he said.

Officials of the civic body said that the work can resume only after the monsoon season. "It is not possible to resume the work now as work cannot be done in the rain. We will finish it by summer," they said.