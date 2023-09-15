ADVERTISEMENT

Bad condition of roads irks residents in Tiruchi

September 15, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

The badly damaged road at District collectrate campus at Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The poor condition of roads inside the premises of the Old Collectorate campus in Tiruchi has raised safety concerns among residents.

As several government offices, including treasury and revenue, a bank and a children’s traffic park are located inside the complex, it witnesses heavy footfall. Residents, including pensioners, who visit the place regularly are forced to experience a bumpy ride on the uneven surface of the road.

“Uneven roads and potholes give a tough time to motorists as they have to take utmost caution while negotiating the roads. The recent rain has further damaged the roads,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a city resident.

After dug-up roads and potholes, protruding manhole covers on the road continue to pose a serious risk to motorists. The manholes constructed for quick access to the underground drainage chambers are above the road surface making it difficult for navigation, especially for those who commute by tricycles.

“Adding to the woes, manhole covers, which are above the road surface, turn out to be quite dangerous, and one has to carefully navigate the roads,” said K. Natarajan, a senior citizen.

Although temporary repairs have been carried out by the authorities recently, a single spell of rain is enough to erase the effect of the repairs. “Officials must inspect the area and take up restoration work immediately for the safety of the commuters,” he added.

When contacted, a senior official said the road would be relaid, and necessary measures would be taken to ensure the roads are levelled.

