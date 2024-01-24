GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Backward mindset hampering women despite professional progress, says Karur MP Jothimani

MP says deep-seated gender discrimination still rife in India and advises women to resist cyber-bullying; R. Vidyasagar, former UNICEF child protection specialist, urges authorities to ensure the emotional well-being of adolescent girls

January 24, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Regressive social norms are holding back women despite their progress in the public sphere, Karur Congress MP S. Jothimani said.

She was speaking at the inaugural function of a national conference titled ‘The Evolving Landscape: Exploring Possibilities and Challenges for Girl Child in a Dynamic World’, organised by the Women’s Study Centre of the Holy Cross College in Tiruchi, in association with Centre for Women’s Development Studies, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

Citing the widespread gender discrimination that still exists in the country, Ms. Jothimani said, “Despite being the leader of the nation, President Droupadi Murmu was overlooked by the ruling party when the new Parliament building was inaugurated last year. She also could not attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya this week. So even if she is the president of the country, a woman can be discriminated.”

She also urged young women to hold on to their goals. “Women have to keep sacrificing their dreams, as from a young age, children are made aware of gender differences at home and in society at large. Technology has made girls vulnerable to cyber-bullying, which can lead to extreme consequences,” Ms. Jothimani said.

R. Vidyasagar, former UNICEF child protection specialist, Chennai, said that though there had been a significant improvement in women’s literacy in India, girls are still seen as a burden. “Gender screening of foetuses continues, leading to a steady decline in the sex ratio. We must also examine the root causes of the high suicide rate among adolescent girls, and pay attention to their overall emotional well-being,” he said.

Chennai-based theatre group Marappachi staged Ulluram, a solo performance to raise awareness about child sexual abuse. N. Manimekalai, director, Centre for Women’s Development Studies and Holy Cross College principal Dr. Sr. P. Rajakumari, spoke.

