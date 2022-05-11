Backlog in new power connections for commercial buildings on the rise

People who have built new houses or renovated the old ones have been waiting for a long time for the new connection order from Tangedco. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Undue delay in extending power connections to commercial buildings has caused consternation among applicants.

According to the timelines notified by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), new low tension service connections will generally be given within a week and not exceeding 30 days. If the new connections involve extension and improvement but without a distribution transformer, the power connections will be given within 60 days. Ninety days will be the timeline for the new connections that involve extension and improvement with distribution transformer.

However, applications seeking new connections, particularly for commercial use are said to be pending for months in several offices of the Tangedco in Tiruchi. The applicants, who wait for the new connections, make frequent visits to the Tangedco offices. But their efforts invariably end up in vain. Besides those who built new houses, the people, who have renovated and extended their houses or commercial complexes, are said to be waiting for the new connection order from the concerned officials of the Tangedco for long.

According to sources, the applicants, who have submitted papers for more than three domestic connections for a building and the extended building for commercial purposes, have been hardly given new connections. The Tangedco officials are said to have turned down several applications for failing to submit construction completion certificates.

“Many persons, who have constructed buildings for commercial purposes in the city, find it extremely difficult to get new connections. Except for a few they could not produce building completion certificates,” says an electrician of Bheema Nagar, who has completed electrical works in many buildings.

While acknowledging the backlog of several applications for commercial connections, a senior official of the Tangedco told The Hindu that there was no problem in extending new connections to the buildings that received plan approval before February 4, 2019. Almost all applications had been cleared. However, the applicants, who had got plan approval after that date, had to submit all necessary documents, mainly the building completion certificates to be issued by the Tiruchi City Corporation. The applicants, who had dutifully followed the building plan approval, had been given new connections.

But, it was observed that many could not produce the building completion certificates as they had reportedly violated the plan particularly while modifying their buildings with the intention of renting them out for commercial purposes. The issue was not just confined to Tiruchi, and was prevalent in all Municipal Corporations in the State, the official added