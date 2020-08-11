Abandoned new born male infant rescued

PUDUKOTTAI

A male baby was found abandoned in a bus shelter at Aladikottai near Keeramangalam on Tuesday. Villagers noticed the infant that was placed inside a shopper bag. The police conducted enquiries. The baby was taken to the primary health centre at Keeramangalam for medical check-up. Information was passed on to the Childline and District Child Protection Unit. The baby was taken to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. An official of the District Child Protection Unit said the baby could be five-days old and had some breathing problem. However, it was stable now at the hospital.

Childline operates a helpline 1098 for children in distress across the country.