Baby shower held for expectant mothers at Mayiladuthurai

Staff Reporter MAYILADUTHURAI
September 21, 2022 19:18 IST

A community baby shower ceremony was organised by the Department of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) for about 250 expectant mothers from poor families in Mayiladuthurai district on Wednesday.

Collector R. Lalitha inaugurated the programme along with ICDS Project Officer A. Thamimunisa and handed over gifts to the expectant mothers and adorned them with bangles at the community baby shower ( Samuthaya Valaikappu) ceremony at a marriage hall.

A traditional food festival and national nutrition month exhibition were also organised. Expectant mothers from all religions received several gifts including bangles, flowers, nutritious food kits and fruits.

The ceremony was aimed emphasising the importance of taking a nutritious diet during pregnancy. The women were sensitised to pregnancy care, weight monitoring and importance of breastfeeding.

