February 27, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A newborn baby was rescued near a garbage bin at a village near Pullambadi in Tiruchi district on Monday. Police said a baby girl believed to be less than a day old was rescued by the residents of Kallagam. They saw the baby near a bin and informed the Kallakudi police. The police admitted the newborn to the Government Hospital at Lalgudi. The baby was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for further treatment.