ADVERTISEMENT

Baby found dead in overhead tank in Pudukottai

January 13, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A newborn was found dead in the overhead water tank at his residence at Arimalam in Pudukottai district on Friday.

According to police sources, the 45-day-old boy, son of Mohan, 34, and Krithika, 26, went missing on Friday evening. After a long search, the family found the boy floating in the overhead water tank at their house.

Soon, the boy was rushed to the government hospital in Aranthangi where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was later sent to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The K. Pudupatti police have filed a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US