GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Baby found dead in overhead tank in Pudukottai

January 13, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A newborn was found dead in the overhead water tank at his residence at Arimalam in Pudukottai district on Friday.

According to police sources, the 45-day-old boy, son of Mohan, 34, and Krithika, 26, went missing on Friday evening. After a long search, the family found the boy floating in the overhead water tank at their house.

Soon, the boy was rushed to the government hospital in Aranthangi where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was later sent to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The K. Pudupatti police have filed a case and are investigating.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.