Baby found dead in overhead tank in Pudukottai

January 13, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A newborn was found dead in the overhead water tank at his residence at Arimalam in Pudukottai district on Friday.

According to police sources, the 45-day-old boy, son of Mohan, 34, and Krithika, 26, went missing on Friday evening. After a long search, the family found the boy floating in the overhead water tank at their house.

Soon, the boy was rushed to the government hospital in Aranthangi where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was later sent to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The K. Pudupatti police have filed a case and are investigating.